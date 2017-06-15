Rain-thunderstorm likely at few place, hot, dry weather elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm is expected at a

few places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and its

adjoining hilly areas in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather

to continue elsewhere in the country.

Very hot weather conditions to grip upper Sindh, south

Punjab and Sibbi division.

A weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.

However, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and

its adjoining areas, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, D.G Khan,

Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: T.T.

Singh 16mm, Bahawalnagar 05mm, D.G Khan, Gujrat 04mm, Mangla,

Sahiwal, Chakwal 03mm, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal 02mm, Sialkot 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi 48øC,

Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Larkana, Dadu, Noorpur Thal 47øC, Bhakkar,

Jacobabad, Sh. Benazirabad 46øC, Faisalabad 43øC, Lahore 42øC,

Multan, Peshawar 41øC, Islamabad 40øC, Hyderabad 39øC, Quetta

38øC, Chitral 37øC, Karachi 36øC, Dir, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Gilgit

33øC and Murree, Skardu 26øC.