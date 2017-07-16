Rain-thunderstorm expected in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm (with isolated

heavy falls) with gusty winds are expected at a number of places in

Balochistan (Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran divisions),

while at scattered places in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper FATA,

Islamabad, upper Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions),

Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

during next 24 hours.

A met office spokesperson told APP that seasonal low lies over

north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern and

upper parts of the country and likely to continue in upper parts

during next two to three days.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and

likely to continue during next few days.

In last 24 hours, Rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered

places in lower Sindh and Balochistan, while at isolated places in

Gujranwala, Malakand, Peshawar divisions and Islamabad. Weather

remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recording during this time span was Punjab: Sialkot

Cantt 23mm, A/P mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 06), Sindh: Thatta 19,

Karachi (Gulshan e Hadid 15, Landhi 13, AP 09, Faisal 08, Masroor,

North Karachi 06, Nazimabad 05, Saddar 03), Shaheed Benazirabad 12,

Mithi, Nagarparker 03, Diplo, Chachro 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 18,

Sibbi, Zhob 17, Lasbella 07, Barkhan 01, KP: Dir 07, Cherat 05 mm.

Maximum Temperatures recorded today were Dalbandin 45øC,

Chillas 44øC, Turbat, Sukkur 43øC.