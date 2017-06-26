Rain-thundershowers with strong gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Rain/dust-thundershowers (with

isolated heavy falls) with strong gusty winds are expected at

scattered places in upper Punjab, KP, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir;

while at isolated places Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan in

next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather to engulf other parts of the

country.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining

areas. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the county.

Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country, an

official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain/dust-thundershowers with gusty winds

occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi,

Islamabad, upper FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Kalat

and Mirpurkhas divisions while weather remained hot and humid

elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span remained Punjab:

Islamabad (Z.P 58, Saidpur 52, Bokra 38, Golra 01), Rawalpindi

(Shamsabad 42, Chaklala 30), Murree 16,Bahawalnagar 03, KP: Balakot

47, Kohat 18, Saidu Sharif 12, Malamjabba 11, Kakul 08, Parachinar

06, Lower Dir 05, Dir 02 Kashmir: Kotli 14, Garhi Dupatta 08,

Muzaffarabad 06, Rawalakot 05, Balochistan: Khuzdar 05, Barkhan 03

Sindh: Chhor 09, Badin 02.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday remained Sibbi 48øC,

Dalbandin, Dadu 47øC, Nukkundi, Bhakkar 45øC, Multan, Peshawar 41øC,

Faisalabad, Hyderabad 40øC, Islamabad, Lahore 39øC, Quetta 38øC,

Karachi 37øC, Gilgit 35øC, Muzaffarabad 33øC, Skardu 32øC,

Dir 31øC, Murree 25øC and Chitral 23øC.