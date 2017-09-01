Rain in Karachi claims at least 14 lives in different incidents

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Heavy intermittent spells of rain

have been continuing since last night in Karachi, and 14 persons

have so far lost their lives due to electric shocks and other

incidents.

According to a private news channel, all the important highways

remain flooded and several traffic accidents have taken place. The

situation of water accumulation has been worse in urban and rural areas alike. Urban flooding and poor sewerage system has put a halt on daily

life.

Big markets and shops remained closed while a number of

employees remained absent from offices. The transport system also

remained compromised in the working hours.

Some animals that were to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha also

got killed by electrocution. Although the threat of storm has been

ruled out, still locals are facing a lot of difficulties as

streets are inundated with water.

The 2km area between Nagin Chowrangi and Power House

Chowrangi is flooded with rainwater, and situation seems out of

control as the management has failed to provide any relief to

people despite the declaration of emergency. Thousands of

motorbikes are stuck in water, and several cars have flowed.

Shadman Town is also flooded with rainwater, and Nazimabad

Underpass is representing scenes of swimming pool.

Due to showers, several grid stations tripped, and many

areas including Malir, Korangi, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani

Town, P.E.C.H. Society, Gurumandir, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal,

Sohrab Goth and Gulberg were deprived of electricity. Holiday was

also declared in schools.

The provincial and district government asked Pakistan Army

for help and contingents of soldiers arrived at the point to speed

up the sewerage system. Karachi locals voiced slogans in support

of Sindh Rangers, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army after they

helped to restore activities in their respective areas.