ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Pakistan Railways was planning to reconstruct 11 bridges and repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of the trains and safety of the passengers.

The department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur Division, six in Multan, two in Lahore, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Regarding the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said, Pakistan Railways has planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.