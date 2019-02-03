ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Pakistan Railways is planning to launch Safari trains to promote tourism for three selected areas as per vision of the prime minister to attract local and foreign tourists.
“The tourist trains with steam engines will be operated between Rawalpindi – Taxila, Peshawar – Attock Bridge and Karachi – Keenjhar Lake,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
Railways to launch three Safari trains to promote tourism
