Railways to issue duplicate tickets to replace lost ones

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique has approved issuance of duplicate tickets to passengers who
lose their tickets.
According to official sources, under this system after the
online booking of tickets, Railway Reservation Offices will send
passengers an SMS on the mobile phones.
In case afterwards a passenger loses his ticket, passengers
will send an SMS along with the CNIC number to the Railways
helpline.
The helpline will respond with an SMS through which the
passenger will get details of his train name, date of journey and
seat number.
After this, the railway official will issue a duplicate ticket
with a 10 percent fine.
According to Railways Director General Information Technology
Fahd Rahman, legal action will be taken against those who will
misuse the lost ticket.
Earlier, there was no policy to issue an alternative or
duplicate ticket.
The Railways minister will formally inaugurate the system
after issuance of duplicate tickets on experimental basis.
Meanwhile, Railways is also working on a plan of outsourcing
of trains to attract more revenue.
