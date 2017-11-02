Railways to give better contract of its athletes

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Pakistan Railways will give better contracts

to its those outstanding who won medals during the recently concluded National Junior and Youth Athletics championship.

“Due to the sterling performance of our young athletes, Railways

won six gold medals, three silver and one bronze medals in the event

held at Islamabad”, said Rashid Mehmood Butt, Sports Officer, Pakistan Railways while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said the superb performance of Railways athletes led their department to finish at the second place behind Wapda which won the

title.

“The medals winners will be given better contracts to acknowledge

their valuable contribution for bringing good name for the department

and to motivate them to continue their efforts for winning more laurels

in events to come”,he said.

Railways gold medal winners are, Saddam Toor, Abdul Razzaq, Waqas,

(the 4×400 team), Akbar Ali and Waqar Younis.

Rashid Mehmood Butt said railways was playing any important role

as far as development of the sports was concerned in the country.