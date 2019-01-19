Railways to establish Complaint Centre for citizens: Minister

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that an online Railways Complaint Centre would be set up in Islamabad from February 15 for addressing the complaints of passengers regarding railways immediately.

He announced this while addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters. He said that citizens would be able to lodge their complaints round the clock regarding any issue of the railways like misbehave of railways staff or about cleanliness through phone or website.

The minister said a number of ticket dodgers had been reduced after a campaign against them, however, it had been decided to keep such ticket-dodgers in jail or lockup besides heavy fines to curb this practice.

He said the railways had to bear a loss of Rs 60 million per week due to ticket-dodgers which was a huge amount.

He informed that it had been decided to bring some structural changes in the railways and 5 railways companies including RailCop, PRACS would be converted into two companies soon.

The minister said that experiment of installation of tracking system in locomotives had been completed and the next week, Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the tracking system in trains after which citizens would be able to track location of any train during travelling.