Railways to earn over Rs 40 billion

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said railways would earn more than Rs 40 billion against the set target of Rs 36 billion during the current fiscal year to be completed in June.

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that railways would continue to earn more than the set targets.

He appreciated Railways Chairperson Parveen Agha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Anwar, Anjum Pervaz, Ghulam Mustafa and all the staff which worked with dedication to strengthen the department.