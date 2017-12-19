Railways sports Board honours its medal winning female powerlifters

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Tuesday honoured its two female power-lifters, Sniha Ghafoor and Twinkle Sohail, by awarding them cash prizes and giving 100 per cent increase in their salaries to acknowledge their rare medal winning feat in the Oceania-Pacific Power-lifting Championship

held in Singapore, recently.

The ace duo of lifters was honoured at a reception here on Tuesday, which widely acknowledged their record-making performance of winning four gold medals each.

General Manager Pakistan Railways and President PRSB Fayyaz Ahmad Awan, who was the chief guest at the reception, termed the performance of both the female power-lifters ‘rare and

outstanding’ which has made the country proud.

“Both of them put up a dazzling show of skills and technique to underline their talent and to bring good name for the country and their department,” he said.

He presented cash award of Rs 50,000 each to both of them beside announcing 100 per cent rise in their salaries. GM Railways reiterated his pledge to encourage such athletes and sportsmen who win laurels for the country at international level.

“We will be encouraging them in the best possible way as per policy of the department besides taking steps for their welfare,” said Fayyaz Awan.

The reception was also attended by Vice President PRSB Dr Farhan Khan, Sports Officer Rashid Mehmood Butt, Secretary Pakistan Power-lifting Federation, Rashid Malik, Manager of Railways

power-lifting team, Muhammad Anwar, players and officials.