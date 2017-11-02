Railways should follow SOPs for safe journey during smog: minister

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique has directed the railways administration to ensure

implementation of all standard operating procedures (SOPs)

for safe journey of passengers during smog.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that “Safety, Speed

and Service” is motto of the railways; therefore, the railways

workers should fulfil their responsibilities with dedication.

The railway administration has also directed the drivers

to run trains at low speed in smoggy areas. “In case of poor

visibility, trains can be run between 10 to 25 km/hour,” the

spokesman said.

He said that the administration would try its best to

maintain train schedule.