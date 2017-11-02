Railways should follow SOPs for safe journey during smog: minister

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique has directed the railways administration to ensure
implementation of all standard operating procedures (SOPs)
for safe journey of passengers during smog.
In a statement on Thursday, he said that “Safety, Speed
and Service” is motto of the railways; therefore, the railways
workers should fulfil their responsibilities with dedication.
The railway administration has also directed the drivers
to run trains at low speed in smoggy areas. “In case of poor
visibility, trains can be run between 10 to 25 km/hour,” the
spokesman said.
He said that the administration would try its best to
maintain train schedule.