Railways revenues up by 18.512 bn in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): The revenues of Pakistan Railways

have increased to Rs.36,581.864 million in year 2015-16 as against

Rs.18,069.546 million in year 2012-13, registering a net gain of Rs.

18,512.318 million in three years.

The present government has brought down the deficit of

Pakistan Railways to Rs 26.993 billion by June 2016 from Rs. 30.504

billion in 2013, an official told APP.

This is despite the fact that the expenditures have risen from

Rs. 48.535 billion in 2012-13 to Rs. 63.154 billion during 2015-16,

he added.

He said the increase in expenditure is mainly due to increase

in pay, pension and allowances as a result of budget announcements

and can not be curtailed.

Highlighting steps taken by the government to reduce deficit

of Pakistan Railways, he said passenger sector earned Rs. 20,871.630

million during year 2015-16 as compared to Rs.12,982.218 million in

2012-13, thus registering a growth Rs.7,889.412 million in three

years.

The freight sector earned Rs. 10,585.903 million during year

2015-16 as compared to Rs. 1,673.661 million in year 2012-13,

registering a growth of Rs. 8,912.242 (532.5 per cent) in three

years, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways managed to load 243,794

wagons of different commodities during year 2015-2016, registering

an increase of 26.24 percent as compared to wagons in year 2012-13.

The other measures included introduction of competitive

freight rates to diversify traffic from road to rail, preference to

block train loads, FDA based agreement with Maple Leaf Cement

Factory and MOUs with Awan Trading Company and Chishtian Logistics

for transportation of Coal and allocation of dedicated locomotives

in freight pool, improved from 10 locomotives in 2012-13 to 65.

He said preference to high rated commodities like

POL, in land coal transportation agreement with M/S Ruy; Shendong

from transportation of 4.2 million tons imported coal from port to

coal Fired Power Plants at Sahiwal and improvement of terminal

facilities to curtail loading and un-loading time were some other

steps taken.

Pakistan Railways introduced high capacity/high speed Hopper

Trucks for swift movement of coal, introduction of dedicated new

high horse power (4000 to 4500 HP) locomotives for freight

transportation, up-gradation of existing track on main corridor

(ML-1) is being conducted under China Pakistan Economic Corridor and

established Freight Transport Company to explore new avenues for

future freight traffic.

In passenger sector, he said the department adopted

measures which included out-sourcing of commercial management of

four trains to generate a revenue of Rs. 3.35 billion per annum,

reduction of fares of different trains attracting more than 5.1

million passengers to travel by train and introduction

of Green line train between Rawalpindi-Karachi via Lahore with extra

facilities and amenities.

He said that Pakistan Railways also took some other steps to

improve financial health of the department which included

introduction of different packages, concessions in different

classes, rationalization of fare structure to make it more

competitive with road sector and running of special trains on eve of

Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Urs of Lal Qalander Shahbaz, Urs of

Bahauddin Zakaria, Besakhi and Tableeghi Ijtimah

etc.