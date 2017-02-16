Railways revenues up by 18.512 bn in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): The revenues of Pakistan Railways
have increased to Rs.36,581.864 million in year 2015-16 as against
Rs.18,069.546 million in year 2012-13, registering a net gain of Rs.
18,512.318 million in three years.
The present government has brought down the deficit of
Pakistan Railways to Rs 26.993 billion by June 2016 from Rs. 30.504
billion in 2013, an official told APP.
This is despite the fact that the expenditures have risen from
Rs. 48.535 billion in 2012-13 to Rs. 63.154 billion during 2015-16,
he added.
He said the increase in expenditure is mainly due to increase
in pay, pension and allowances as a result of budget announcements
and can not be curtailed.
Highlighting steps taken by the government to reduce deficit
of Pakistan Railways, he said passenger sector earned Rs. 20,871.630
million during year 2015-16 as compared to Rs.12,982.218 million in
2012-13, thus registering a growth Rs.7,889.412 million in three
years.
The freight sector earned Rs. 10,585.903 million during year
2015-16 as compared to Rs. 1,673.661 million in year 2012-13,
registering a growth of Rs. 8,912.242 (532.5 per cent) in three
years, he added.
He said Pakistan Railways managed to load 243,794
wagons of different commodities during year 2015-2016, registering
an increase of 26.24 percent as compared to wagons in year 2012-13.
The other measures included introduction of competitive
freight rates to diversify traffic from road to rail, preference to
block train loads, FDA based agreement with Maple Leaf Cement
Factory and MOUs with Awan Trading Company and Chishtian Logistics
for transportation of Coal and allocation of dedicated locomotives
in freight pool, improved from 10 locomotives in 2012-13 to 65.
He said preference to high rated commodities like
POL, in land coal transportation agreement with M/S Ruy; Shendong
from transportation of 4.2 million tons imported coal from port to
coal Fired Power Plants at Sahiwal and improvement of terminal
facilities to curtail loading and un-loading time were some other
steps taken.
Pakistan Railways introduced high capacity/high speed Hopper
Trucks for swift movement of coal, introduction of dedicated new
high horse power (4000 to 4500 HP) locomotives for freight
transportation, up-gradation of existing track on main corridor
(ML-1) is being conducted under China Pakistan Economic Corridor and
established Freight Transport Company to explore new avenues for
future freight traffic.
In passenger sector, he said the department adopted
measures which included out-sourcing of commercial management of
four trains to generate a revenue of Rs. 3.35 billion per annum,
reduction of fares of different trains attracting more than 5.1
million passengers to travel by train and introduction
of Green line train between Rawalpindi-Karachi via Lahore with extra
facilities and amenities.
He said that Pakistan Railways also took some other steps to
improve financial health of the department which included
introduction of different packages, concessions in different
classes, rationalization of fare structure to make it more
competitive with road sector and running of special trains on eve of
Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Urs of Lal Qalander Shahbaz, Urs of
Bahauddin Zakaria, Besakhi and Tableeghi Ijtimah
etc.
