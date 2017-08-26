Railways restructuring to be completed in February: Saad

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has said that restructuring of railways will
be completed in February next year.
Talking to the media after attending a ceremony, held at
Railways Headquarters on Saturday in connection with the
sigining of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between
Pakistan Railways (PR) and the National Database &
Registration Authority (NADRA), the minister said that the
understanding was a step towards modernisation of the department.
He said that after formation of a database, all information
about the department and its employees would only a click away.
“We have been trying to convert a 150 years old railways
system into a modern one for the last four years and we have
achieved several goals so far,” he added.
He said that the PR Land Department was being upgraded to
a Directorate of Land to improve the performance of the department.
He said told the media that a Human Resource (HR) Department
was also being established, which was a dire need of the hour.
The minister also urged NADRA and PR to finalise an agreement
on the basis of the MoU as soon as possible.
Earlier, PR Director IT Fahad Rehman and NADRA Director
General Colonel Noman signed the MoU papers.
Advisor to PR Ministry Anjum Pervaiz, PR CEO Javed Anwar,
and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
It is pertinent to mention here that the database and E-cards
will be helpful in improvement of the PR management.
