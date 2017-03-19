Railways receives Rs 54.5m for manning level crossings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Pakistan Railways has received a sum of Rs. 54.5 million out of total Rs. 105 million from Sindh Government for manning the unmanned level crossings during the current financial year.

“The total number of manned level crossings over Pakistan Railway system at present is 1514 and un-manned level crossings are 1875,” sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

According to a joint survey conducted in collaboration with the concerned district authorities during 2013, the total number of vulnerable level crossings are 550.

Pakistan Railways has proactively taken up this issue with the provincial governments and 75 unmanned level crossings out of 550 have been manned during 2015-16 in Punjab comparing to only seven unmanned level crossings upgraded during last five years (2008-2013), they added.

The sources said that efforts are underway for up-gradation of remaining vulnerable level crossings. In this regard, the help of respective provincial governments is being solicited.

They said the government of Punjab has agreed to provide funding for up-gradation of another 150 vulnerable unmanned level crossings during financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18.

In order to update the status of vulnerable level crossings, a fresh survey is scheduled during March to May 2017, they added.

Pakistan Railways is also exploring the possibility of converting vulnerable unmanned level crossings into underpasses on BOT basis.