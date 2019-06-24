ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that Pakistan Railways was planning to lay track from Peshawar to Jalalabad but it would not go through Torkham due to some

problems.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said that Pakistan Railways was also planning to lay railway track from Chaman to Kandahar which would connect Pakistan and Afghanistan and boost business activities.

He said that the present government was committed to bring Pakistan Railways out of deficit and more concrete measures would be taken in this regard, adding that the department had created 8000 vacancies which would be filled soon.

The minister said that the department had oil reserve for eight days, however it should keep reserves for 20 days. He said that Pakistan Railways would issue report about its financial position.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways was going to rehire retired train drivers so that the burden on present drivers could be reduced.