Railways leases out 6,496 acres land during last three-year

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Pakistan Railways has leased out 6496 acres railway land across the country to different departments and private persons to generate extra revenue during last three- year.

“The land was leased and licensed out for various purposes including premium shops, stacking, agriculture and parking stands etc,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that it is worth pointing out that Pakistan Railway earned a revenue of Rs. 4653.917 million in last three- year as compared to Rs. 1578.136 million in previous three- year.

Giving province wise breakup, the official said that Pakistan Railways has leased out 5,132 acres in Punjab, 833 in Sindh,

470 in KP and 59 acres in Balochistan.

To a question, he said that railway administration carried out six anti encroachment operations to retrieve its

encroached lands.

The official said that a total of 3594.488 acres Railway land has been retrieved with the assistance of Railway Police

and District Administration since 01-2-2012 till 31-8-2017.

In the initial phase, started from February 2012, Railway land measuring 2537.166 acres was retrieved from encroachers

or got regularized till 2013.

