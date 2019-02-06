Railways issues Rs20 million free of cost tickets to senior citizens

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan Railways has issued around Rs20 million free of cost tickets to the senior citizens of over 75-year age across the country till date.
Pakistan Railways had been providing 50 percent discount to 65-year olds, 50 percent to disabled and students and 25 percent discount to a person travelling along with a disabled person, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.
