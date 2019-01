ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan Railways has generated an amount of Rs 905 million as revenue from 33-year leased land to different departments and privates groups during the period of 2003 to 2018.

Pakistan Railways had set a target to earn around Rs11 billion revenue after the completion of the leased period in its six divisions including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sukkur, Quetta, and Karachi, a document said.