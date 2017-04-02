Railways freight capacity to get double by July

LAHORE, April 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that railways freight capacity will get double after arrival of 55 locomotives in the country by July this year.

He said this here Sunday after inaugurating the 4,000 horse-power locomotives, purchased from American General Electric Company (GE).

He said that locomotives would be used to transport coal to the coal-run power plants from Karachi port, adding that new locomotives have a capacity of pulling 3,400-ton load.

The minister said the locomotives use less fuel and were environment friendly.

Railway driver Muhammad Latif and assistant driver Abdul Hameed, who died in Sheikhupura accident, had tried their best to save the lives of the passengers till last moment, the minister said.

“Examination of the burnt engine showed that the driver tried his level best to apply emergency breaks till the last moment and it helped in reducing the intensity of collision and saving the lives of passengers,” he added.

Saad Rafique said that the family of driver Muhammad Latif would get a financial assistance of Rs 7.7 million and that of assistant driver Abdul Hameed Rs 7.4 million.

Later, talking to the media, Kh Saad Rafique said that every political party has its own agenda.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should think that raising slogans was easy but it was difficult to materialise them, adding that in the tenure of the incumbent government the condition of railways had improved a lot.