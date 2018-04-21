Railways back on track; transforms into profit-earning entity: Saad Rafique

RAWALPINDI, Apr 21 (APP):Pakistan Railways has eventually been transformed into a profitable organization, due to consistent efforts for streamlining its affairs and enhancing revenues.

Federal Minister for Railway, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday expressed these views while talking to media after inauguration of refurbished Khyber Mail Train at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

Hectic efforts are now bearing the fruits and the department has achieved the target of over Rs 50 billion revenue generation till June 30, he added.

He said Pakistan Railways has become a profit-earning entity for the first time.

Currently, passengers prefer to travel by train instead of other

transportation modes as arrival/depature schedule is being strictly

ensured, he added.

He said the timely arrival and departure has made people to opt

for travel by rail, which is a positive sign.

He also informed that Pakistan Railway has almost 73,000

employees and 18,000 pensioners while 65% to 68% revenue is

being spent for welfare of employees.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N government is making all

out efforts to provide basic amenities of life to the people, adding

PML-N would hopefully achieve success in next elections of 2018

on the basis of performance.

Earlier, the Minister was briefed that the Khyber Mail would run

between Peshawar to Karachi and consists of 4 rakes including 16

coaches in each rake.

The first rake of Khyber mail has been upgraded by ensuring

improvement in amenities including seats replacement, charging

points, electric system and overall refurbishment.

The rake consists of 06 economy, 03 AC Business, 01 AC

Standard, 01 ACC sleeper, 01 Dinning Car, 01 Postal Van, 01 Military

courier, 01 Luggage Van and 01 Power Van.