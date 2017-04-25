Raid on terrorist Urdu Bazar hideout made on pointation of their associate: Rangers

KARACHI, April 25 (APP)- Pakistan Rangers – Sindh, on pointation of a most wanted alleged terrorist belonging to a proscribed organization, raided the building in lane number three, Urdu Bazar area, resulting in killing of four alleged terrorists, said a Rangers spokesman on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the operation in a statement here, he said the most wanted terrorist was apprehended in a clandestine operation at Ittehad Town a day prior to the raid itself.

The spokesman said it was on his information about the presence of his colleagues in a thickly populated area that Rangers attempted to arrest them and faced stiff resistance.

He said they resorted to heavy gun fire, besides attacking the law enforcers with a grenade, as soon as the building, they were living in, was surrounded.

An intense exchange of fire between Rangers and alleged terrorists

continued for seven hours following which three of the latter blew themselves up. A woman terrorist and her around five-year old child

were also killed, he added.

All the terrorists had holed themselves in a room and during

this time one of them attempted to escape but killed in exchange of

fire between his accomplice and the law enforcers, the spokeman said.

He was identified as Muhammad Zahid, however, all others could

not be recognized as their bodies were badly deformed in the blast

they resorted to, added the statement.