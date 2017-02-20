Raheela to perform as acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, Feb 20 (APP): The president on advise of the Prime Minister

has been pleased to accord permission to the Governor Balochistan to undertake the official visit to Belarus from 19 to 26 February, 2017.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, during absence of the

governor of Balochistan for the said period, the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly shall perform the function of the Governor in terms of Article

104 of the Constitution.