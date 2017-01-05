Raga boys release their video

LAHORE, Jan 5 (APP): Raga Boys have released their video, simultaneously in Lahore and India.

The songs of Raga boy consist of sufi poetry.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Raga boys said that their video had been released in India by an international video company. They said that most of the poetry of Pir Mehr Ali shah had been composed and sang for this video. The verses of pir Mehr Ali Shah (ik Mehr Ali ik teri sana, ae ghustakh akhkian kithey ja lagian) have also been included in the video.