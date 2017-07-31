Rafi’s death anniversary observed

LAHORE, July 31 (APP): The 37th death anniversary of

most famous singer of the Indo-Pak, Muhammad Rafi was observed

here on Monday.

A condolence reference was organized for late Muhammad

Rafi at Baari Studio, where a large number of artists and

singers paid homage to the legendry singer of the sub-continent.

The charismatic voice of Muhammad Rafi was still touching

the hearts of people in India and Pakistan. He had sung thousands

of songs in films in his 40 years singing career.

Muhammad Rafi was born on December 24, 1924 in Amratsar

and he was youngest among his siblings.

Later, he migrated to Lahore, where he had sung his first

song in a Punjabi film ‘Gul Boluch’ in 1941. However, he earned

fame when he vocalised the songs of Shaukat Hussain Rizvi’s film

‘Jugno’ in 1947.

Muhammad Rafi said good bye to his singing career after

performing Haj Bait Ullah in 1972, dispite his Hindu friends

opposed his decision.