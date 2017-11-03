Rafique rejects impression of Sharif’ family running away from court

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Saad Rafique Friday dispelled the impression that Sharif family is shying away from the courts and said it always respected the national institutions.

Speaking to media outside accountability court premises, Saad said the former Prime Minister just talks about fair trail and he is not among those who run away from the accountability process.

Nawaz Sharif and family are appearing in courts despite illness of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and false allegations leveled against them, he added.

Saad said : “No proof of money laundering was presented against Sharif Family in months-long investigations and we are appearing before the courts despite reservations.”

He said PML-N was ready to strive for democratic struggle and would protect people’s right to rule adding Nawaz Sharif had always cherished democracy and he did struggle for restoration of democracy in the country.

Saad Rafique said that this was not new for Sharif family as they have also been facing such challenges in the past.

“PML leader Nawaz Sharif is the one who eliminated terrorism from the country and improved the economic situation” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said those hatching conspiracies against the government would not succeed in any way.

Tariq Fazal said it was unprecedented that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts just to ensure respect for the law.

To a question, he said Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s health is better now and inshAllah she will fully recover soon.

