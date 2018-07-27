Rafiq Ahmed Jamali of PPPP wins NA-235 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Rafiq Ahmed Jamali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-235 Dadu-II by securing 81,200 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Karim Ali Jatoi stood second by getting 63,008 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Meer Jan Muhammad Khan Panhwar with 19,896 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.67%.