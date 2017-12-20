Radio Pakistan’s special programmes on Quaid-e-Azam from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Radio Pakistan will start airing special programmes from Thursday to mark Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary in a befitting manner.

The programmes will highlight the Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle and services for creation of Pakistan, said a press release.

Voice of the father of the nation, songs depicting his services and impressions of people from different walks of life will be part of the programme Subh-e-Pakistan, starting at 7:10 a.m.

Impressions of women on “Quaid-e-Azam and women rights” will be presented in the programme ” Sukhi Ghar” at 4:30 p.m.

Feature “Millat ka Pasban “, Jingle ” Mein Hun Quaid Ka Pakistan”, public impressions, promos and other segments will be hallmark of the 10-day programmes to be telecast by different stations of Radio Pakistan across the country.