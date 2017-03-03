ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Friday chaired a high-level security meeting at PM House to
review Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and expressed resolve to continue
the offensive until all targets are achieved.
The meeting which was attended by senior civil and military
officials, agreed to continue the operation against terrorism in
all its forms and manifestations with the “fullest might of the
State”.
The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief General Qamar
Javed Bajwa, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, National
Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI
Lt.Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan had given immense sacrifices
in its own war against terrorism.
“We are fully determined to remain steadfast in our commitment
and duty to undertake all steps for eliminating terrorists without
any discrimination of geographic region, colour or sect,” he
stressed.
The Prime Minister said the across-the-board consensus among
all stake-holders and the overwhelming sentiments of people against
terrorism, guarantee the wining of this war.
The participants of the meeting underlined that the Operation
reflected the unilateral national resolve and commitment of complete
obliteration of terrorism from the entire country.
They reiterated that national unity and support were
indispensable for successful implementation of the anti-terror
strategy.
Radd-ul-Fasaad to continue until targets achieved: PM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif