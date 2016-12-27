RAC arranges stage play ‘Aman’

RAWALPINDI, Dec 27 (APP):- A stage play on peace and solidarity was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with National Action Plan.

The play was written by William Perwaiz and directed by Saeed Anwar.

The artists Aslam Mughal, Yar Muhammad, Laiba Ali, Mukhtar Khan, Reha Yousaf, Zeeshan Nasir, Sobia, Imran Rushdi and Saeed Anwar played wonderful roles in the drama.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was present on the occasion.

The play was written on the theme of discrimination between minority and majority which is social phenomena of every society.