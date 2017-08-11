Rabbani urges congenial atmosphere among state institutions

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Friday reiterated that system could not sustain confrontation between

trichotomy of power as he stressed a way out for congenial atmosphere

among the state organs.

In continuation of his assertions of the previous day during Senate

session, the Chairman once again underlined the need for intra-institutional

dialogue among three state pillars including Parliament, Judiciary and

Executive.

Addressing at concluding session of two-day conference to

commemorate the celebration of 70 Years of the Parliament, the Chairman

said confrontation among institutions had slowed down the development

process and dialogue was the way forward to alleviate the intra institutional reservations.

He said there was a clear limits of every institution in the

constitution and every institution should play its role define in the

constitution.

He said it was a high time to take right and bold decision.

“The people has very clear decision about democratic and federating system and they had historical struggle for this purpose”, he said.

Rabbani said a well thought conspiracies were hatched to demean the

political parties, parliament and democratic system. Unfortunately, 70 years

passed but no proper system could be in-placed, he added.

He said there was a great resilience in the Pakistani people as they

faced the menace of terrorism boldly and such resilience and determination

could not be found in the history.

Rabbani said the ruling elites grabbed the whole resources and the

citizens were denied to give their due rights. Now it was a right time to

address their problems, he added.

The Chairman said initially Pakistan’s struggle also demanded muslim

majority provinces and provincial autonomy and later gradually took shape

of a signal country.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam gave concept of a welfare state having

democratic, federal and progressive character.

However,Rabbani said that unfortunately the concept of welfare state was overwhelmed by security state resulting in changing the priorities.

He said out of total 14 historical points of Quaid-e-Azam, four were

directly related to the provincial autonomy.

The provincial autonomy were also mentioned in all constitutions, he added.

Rabbani said when one-unit was imposed in West Pakistan, efforts

were made to abolish it and restored the provinces.

He said wrong impression was given that provincial autonomy would weaken the federation.

The Chairman said that Pakistan was a multi-lingual and ethnic state and the diversity could create unity.

However, a centrist mindset has always tried to

hoodwink the masses and strangulate the history. “They forgot the fact that

unity emanates from diversity,” he added.

The Chairman Senate further observed that history had been distorted

and there was no mention in syllabus books about the struggles and hardships

faced by the people of Pakistan for upholding democracy and democratic

system in the country.

He expressed the hope that the democratic system was gradually being strengthened day by day.

He urged the youth to realize their responsibilities and play active role in national development.

Earlier, Executive Director Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Zafarullah Khan welcomed the Chairman.

The Conference was attended by people from different walks of life including students, representatives of civil society, academia and experts.