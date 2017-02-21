Rabbani takes notice of fake social media accounts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Chairman, Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani on

Tuesday took a serious notice of the fake social media accounts

being operated in his name.

According to a statement issued by Senate Media Cell, “It has

been clarified that Chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has not been operating any Twitter or other social media

account whatsoever and the accounts on Twitter operating in his name

are fake”.

Chairman Senate has taken serious notice of such accounts being operated in his name , the statement further said.

He also asked the authorities concerned to immediately conduct probe into the issue, besides taking action against those involved in this menace.