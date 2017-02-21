ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Chairman, Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani on
Tuesday took a serious notice of the fake social media accounts
being operated in his name.
According to a statement issued by Senate Media Cell, “It has
been clarified that Chairman Senate, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has not been operating any Twitter or other social media
account whatsoever and the accounts on Twitter operating in his name
are fake”.
Chairman Senate has taken serious notice of such accounts being operated in his name , the statement further said.
He also asked the authorities concerned to immediately conduct probe into the issue, besides taking action against those involved in this menace.
Rabbani takes notice of fake social media accounts
