Rabbani refers Raisani’s plea bargain matter to House Committee

ISLAMABAD Dec 22 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday sent the matter of plea bargain by National Accountability Bureau with Balochistan’s former Chief Secretary Mushtaq Raisani to House’s committee on Law and Justice.

The matter was raised in the House by Senator Farhatullah Babar who had mentioned to reports of plea bargain of NAB with Raisani and said, the person who had committed corruption of billions of rupees was being acquitted after recovering just Rs two billion.

He claimed that Supreme Court had directed NAB not to enter into plea bargain with anybody but the NAB.

He also mentioned that during search operation over Rs 740 million were recovered from Raisani’s home.

On this, the Chairman commented that he was also disappointed from these reports.

He said he was sending this matter to Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice so it could judge in light of the Supreme Court decision whether plea bargain could be reached with a person who was proved to be guilty.