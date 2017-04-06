Rabbani pays tribute to martyred journalists

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Thursday

underlined the need to ensure protection of journalists rights in a

bid to strengthen the democratic system in Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by the National Press

Club (NPC) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to

observe ‘Journalist Martyr Day’.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate paid tribute to the

martyred journalists during duty.

He said journalists had rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy

in the country.

He said government should make efforts to protect the

interests of journalists, lawyers, students and laborers as it was

only a community that could protect democracy.

If the Parliament works transparently and delivers to the

public then the masses itself come out to protect the democracy, he

said.

Rabbani said there was a need of struggle to change the

attitude, thinking and principles of governing in the country.

He said the struggle should continue for maintaining the

protection of the Constitution.

Implementation of law should be ensured without any

discrimination, he said, saying every one should be treated

equally under the law.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt said journalist protection law should be

passed for job security, welfare and physical protection of journalists.

Media houses should also be bound to get their staff insured

and introduce a mechanism for increasing their salaries.

Afzal Butt also announced to launch a protest movement in this

regard.

Mazhar Barlas said the journalist community should

demonstrate unity for protection of their rights.

Television Anchor Hamid Mir announced to donate a plot

and 15,000 Euro for Endowment Fund of NPC. The amount was

distributed amongst the victim families of martyred journalists.

The event was also attended by renowned anchors and a good

number of journalists.