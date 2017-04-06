ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Thursday
underlined the need to ensure protection of journalists rights in a
bid to strengthen the democratic system in Pakistan.
He was addressing a ceremony organized by the National Press
Club (NPC) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to
observe ‘Journalist Martyr Day’.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate paid tribute to the
martyred journalists during duty.
He said journalists had rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy
in the country.
He said government should make efforts to protect the
interests of journalists, lawyers, students and laborers as it was
only a community that could protect democracy.
If the Parliament works transparently and delivers to the
public then the masses itself come out to protect the democracy, he
said.
Rabbani said there was a need of struggle to change the
attitude, thinking and principles of governing in the country.
He said the struggle should continue for maintaining the
protection of the Constitution.
Implementation of law should be ensured without any
discrimination, he said, saying every one should be treated
equally under the law.
President PFUJ Afzal Butt said journalist protection law should be
passed for job security, welfare and physical protection of journalists.
Media houses should also be bound to get their staff insured
and introduce a mechanism for increasing their salaries.
Afzal Butt also announced to launch a protest movement in this
regard.
Mazhar Barlas said the journalist community should
demonstrate unity for protection of their rights.
Television Anchor Hamid Mir announced to donate a plot
and 15,000 Euro for Endowment Fund of NPC. The amount was
distributed amongst the victim families of martyred journalists.
The event was also attended by renowned anchors and a good
number of journalists.
Rabbani pays tribute to martyred journalists
ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani Thursday