Rabbani invites President, PM to lay wreath at Democracy Memorial on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):- Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has invited the
President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to lay a wreath at the Memorial built in
Parliament House, prior to the Flag Hoisting Ceremony to be held in precincts of the
Parliament House on August 14.
According to a press release issued here Thursday, the Chairman had personally
spoken to the Prime Minister in this regard who agreed in principle to lay the wreath
along with the President of Pakistan.
Earlier, the Prime Minister while agreeing with the proposal of Chairman Senate had
approved to shift the Flag Hoisting Ceremony to Parliament House after a gap of 17
years.
The Prime Minister personally confirmed the arrangements to Chairman Senate
followed by official letter from Secretary to Prime Minister.
Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani in the letter to the Prime Minister dated June 19,
2017 had suggested that Flag Hoisting Ceremony on August 14, 2017 should be held in
the precincts of the Parliament House instead of Convention Centre, Islamabad.
Chairman Senate emphasized in the letter that during democratic Governments Flag
Hoisting event was organized in the parliamentary precincts in order to portray that the
State is exercising the powers and authority through its chosen representatives,
whereas, dictators made attempts to filch the mandate of the people by taking the
ceremony behind closed doors.
Mian Raza Rabbani further qualified that Speaker National Assembly is already
on board with respect to said proposal.
Later, on the direction of Chairman Senate, the Secretary Senate sent a reminder on
August 8, 2017 to the Prime Minister Office to seek response with regard to a letter of
the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani dated June 19, 2017.
