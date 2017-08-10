Rabbani invites President, PM to lay wreath at Democracy Memorial on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):- Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has invited the

President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to lay a wreath at the Memorial built in

Parliament House, prior to the Flag Hoisting Ceremony to be held in precincts of the

Parliament House on August 14.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the Chairman had personally

spoken to the Prime Minister in this regard who agreed in principle to lay the wreath

along with the President of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister while agreeing with the proposal of Chairman Senate had

approved to shift the Flag Hoisting Ceremony to Parliament House after a gap of 17

years.

The Prime Minister personally confirmed the arrangements to Chairman Senate

followed by official letter from Secretary to Prime Minister.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani in the letter to the Prime Minister dated June 19,

2017 had suggested that Flag Hoisting Ceremony on August 14, 2017 should be held in

the precincts of the Parliament House instead of Convention Centre, Islamabad.

Chairman Senate emphasized in the letter that during democratic Governments Flag

Hoisting event was organized in the parliamentary precincts in order to portray that the

State is exercising the powers and authority through its chosen representatives,

whereas, dictators made attempts to filch the mandate of the people by taking the

ceremony behind closed doors.

Mian Raza Rabbani further qualified that Speaker National Assembly is already

on board with respect to said proposal.

Later, on the direction of Chairman Senate, the Secretary Senate sent a reminder on

August 8, 2017 to the Prime Minister Office to seek response with regard to a letter of

the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani dated June 19, 2017.