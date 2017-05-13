QUETTA, May 13 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday
time had come to initiate a national dialogue for a unanimous
narrative to foil intrigues against peace and prosperity in the
country.
Parliament was the only forum to evolve such a narrative, he said
while talking to reporters after visiting the injured of Mastung blast
here at Civil Hospital.
Referring to Indian hand behind terrorism in Balochistan, he
said Pakistan relations with India would remain disturbed unless the
Kashmir issue was not settled.
He, however, stressed the need for improved relations with
neighbouring countries including Iran, Afghanistan and SAARC member
states and said the parliamentary diplomacy between those countries
would greatly improve their mutual relations.
He condemned attack on Senate Deputy Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor
Haidery and killing of labourers in Gwadar.
Rabbani for national dialogue to combat terrorism
QUETTA, May 13 (APP): Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday