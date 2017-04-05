Rabbani for adopting Pak-China common stance on different issues at global fora

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said that Pakistan and China should adopt a mechanism for a common stance on different issues at global parliamentary fora and promote parliamentary linkages.

He said that Asia must adopt a policy of looking inward and should not take dictation from Western Imperialism for the regional issues and socio economic development of the region.

The Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Yu

Zhengsheng Chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People’s

Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The Chairman of CPPCC is heading a Parliamentary Delegation on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

The meeting between the two sides was held here at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani headed the Pakistani side and was accompanied by Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq and Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that the Pakistan and China strategic partnership can go a long way in economic and social development of

the region and strengthen the people to people contact.

He said that Pakistan appreciates the unwavering support of China on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir where Indian occupied forces are carrying out gross violation of the human rights.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the entire region and Pakistan is making concrete measures of the Chinese nationals working on its different projects.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan is confronted with terrorism but the operation Zarb-e-Azb has broken the backbone of the terrorists.

He said that resolve of people of Pakistan of not allowing the terrorism in any form on and from its soil is unshakable.

He said that Pakistan deeply values China’s support on issues of its national security and territorial integrity and strategic partnership between the two is an anchor for regional peace and stability.

He said that Pakistan and China have all-weather and time-tested friendship and this friendship is based on mutual trust and respect.

While welcoming the delegation, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and China are close friends, neighbours and trusted partners and this visit will provide another opportunity to both the countries to further strengthen the already existing warm and friendly relations.

He reiterated that Pakistan strongly adheres to the “One China Policy” and supports China on all its core issues.

He underscored the need to carry the momentum of parliamentary

exchanges forward as the close cooperation between the two

Parliaments would further strengthen our all-weather and time-tested

ties. “Legislative bodies of Pakistan and China may increase the

frequency of Parliamentary exchanges” Raza Rabbani remarked.

He said that Parliamentary Diplomacy can help develop better understanding of the matters of mutual concerns as some issues can

be settled when Parliamentarians meet.

The Chairman Senate apprised that Pakistan and China enjoy close parliamentary linkages. We have established Pakistan-China Friendship Group in our Parliament. This group can play a crucial role in further cementing ties, he added.

Regarding economic ties, Raza Rabbani said that relations between Pakistan and China are growing well and there is need to create balance in the trade volume.

He said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all the projects under CPEC.

He said that CPEC is a win-win project and there is a broad consensus in Pakistan that CPEC would uplift the economic conditions of Pakistan as well as the region.

He said that cultural exchanges and people to people contacts are an essential element of maintaining good relations between the two countries.

He said that terrorism is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability and collective efforts were required to overcome the menace.

He said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the CPPCC along with his delegation visited the Monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” to pay homage to their sacrifices.

The delegation also visited Gali-e-Dastoor where they were briefed about the political and constitutional history of Pakistan.

The head of delegation recorded his remarks in the Guest Book.