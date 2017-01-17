Rabbani directs to issue contempt of parliament notice to Secretary Aviation Division

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Tuesday expressed displeasure for concealing of information from the

House and directed to issue contempt of Parliament notice to HR

director and Secretary Aviation Division.

The Chairman said it was a sever breach of parliament that

information was being concealed from this august forum.

The chair issued directives when Farhatullah Babar informed

the House that wrong information were provided in response to a

question asked from Aviation Division about stoppage of salary to fire

fighter at CAA Headquarter.

Earlier, Farhatullah presented a copy of letter with signature

of HR director Civil Aviation Authority to stop salary of the fire

fighter. He also requested the chair to refer the issue to the

concerned standing committee for through report into the matter.