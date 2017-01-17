ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
Tuesday expressed displeasure for concealing of information from the
House and directed to issue contempt of Parliament notice to HR
director and Secretary Aviation Division.
The Chairman said it was a sever breach of parliament that
information was being concealed from this august forum.
The chair issued directives when Farhatullah Babar informed
the House that wrong information were provided in response to a
question asked from Aviation Division about stoppage of salary to fire
fighter at CAA Headquarter.
Earlier, Farhatullah presented a copy of letter with signature
of HR director Civil Aviation Authority to stop salary of the fire
fighter. He also requested the chair to refer the issue to the
concerned standing committee for through report into the matter.
Rabbani directs to issue contempt of parliament notice to Secretary Aviation Division
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani