Rabbani assures to take up IMCG name’s matter

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Thursday assured the teachers and students for taking up the matter of renaming the Islamabad Model College for Girls (F-7/2) with old name of Federal Government College for Women (FGCW).

Addressing the Golden Jubilee Prize Distribution Ceremony here at

IMCG, the chairman fully supported the demand of the Principal,

faculty members and students of the college for renaming its name.

Raza Rabbani said “We had been teaching about those learnings

which were not relevant to our identity and we need to connect our

brains with our own things and identity to get strength.”

He said “While learning all these kind of stuff being young

ones and the future of this country your brains must searching about

what your own identity is.”

He urged youth to disseminate the message of peace and sectarian harmony in the society, to protect the country from extremism.

The Chairman Senate asked youth to raise their voices against any wrong doing in the society without any fear and hesitation realizing their social responsibility towards the society.

“I firmly believe this country would be in the hands of the

youngsters as I am very happy about our youth and I am also very

much confident about the youth.”

He congratulated students and teachers on winning the prizes. He

also appreciated the college Principal Khalida Makhdoom for

arranging the event.

Earlier, the chairman distributed prizes among students on

educational and extra curriculum activities.