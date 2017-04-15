Rabbani agrees to continue as Senate Chairman: Dar

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday said Mian Raza Rabbani had agreed to continue as Senate Chairman on the government’s assurance to address his reservations.

Talking to media after holding talks with Rabbani, he said Raza Rabbani would not resign from the office and would chair the Senate session on Monday.

Dar along with Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman and senators Taj Haider and Usman Khan visited Rabbani at his residence to puruse him to withdraw his decision of quitting the office, which he had announced on Friday.

Ishaq Dar said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had tasked him to talk to Raza Rabbani and hoped that the issues raised by the latter were of administrative nature, which would be resolved.

Replying to a question, he assured that the ministers would ensure their presence in Senate sessions.

Ishaq Dar thanked the Chairman Senate for agreeing to review his decision and continue as Senate Chairman.