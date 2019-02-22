Qureshi urges US envoy at large to take notice of HR violations in India, IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday urged the United States’ Ambassador at Large for Religious Freedom, Ambassador Samuel Dale Brownback to take notice of egregious violations of human rights and religious freedom of minorities in India and the people in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In a meeting with the ambassador who called on him here, the foreign minister drew his attention to the systematic persecution and suppression of fundamental rights including religious freedom of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces.

Ambassador Brownback also met the foreign secretary earlier in the day, a Foreign Office statement said.