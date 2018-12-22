Qureshi urges teachers to impart quality education to children

MULTAN, Dec 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood

Qureshi on Saturday urged teachers to impart quality education to youth while employing modern techniques and tools to enable them successfully confront the challenges ahead.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Multan Arts Council, he said that teachers could play a vital role in ensuring bright future of next generation, adding that quality education and training were the key to achieve this objective.