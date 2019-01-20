Qureshi underlines broader Pak-US cooperation on bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday while reiterating the need for a positive engagement with the Capitol Hill, underscored for broadening the discussions to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the United States on bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

The foreign minister hosted senior US Senator Lindsey Graham over a luncheon meeting here at the Foreign Office.

Senator Graham is Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and senior member of the Armed Services, Appropriations and Budget Committees and he is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of foreign minister, which he had extended during his visit to Washington in October last year, Foreign Office in a press release said.

Qureshi said Pakistan would welcome visits by US senators and congressmen to have first hand information about today’s Pakistan.

The foreign minister apprised the US senator about the government’s priorities on the external and internal fronts and highlighted that the Government of Prime Minister Imran had come to power to implement extensive economic reforms, improve governance and bring socio-economic development for the people of Pakistan.

“In order to realize this people friendly agenda, a proactive foreign policy is being pursued which, inter alia, seeks to develop a peaceful neighbourhood conducive for stability and prosperity of the entire region,” the press release quoted the minister as saying.

The foreign minister further informed Senator Graham about Pakistan’s efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as well as propitious for the progress of South Asia region.

He said Pakistan’s continued overtures to engage India to discuss all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, were also aimed towards realization of an enduring peace in the region.

Thanking the foreign minister for hosting him, Senator Graham conveyed the well wishes of the US leadership to the government and people of Pakistan.

He said the US was appreciative of Pakistan’s sincere efforts to facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process, which was a priority of the Trump’s Administration.

He also underlined the long term US commitment to the region.

Senator Graham maintained that in line with the historic linkages between the two countries underpinned by close people-to-people contacts, Pakistan would remain an important country for the United States.

He promised to campaign for strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan which would lay the foundation of strong, mutually beneficial and a sustaining relationship.