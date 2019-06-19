LONDON, Jun 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and United Kingdom Department for International Development (UKDFID) Secretary Rory Steward on Wednesday agreed to closely collaborate in the field of development cooperation for the realization of shared goals to achieve prosperity at the grassroots level through social sector development, capacity building and security assistance.

Foreign Minister Qureshi met UKDFID Secretary Rory Stewart here at the DFID Headquarters, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission London said. Both the leaders reviewed the UK’s development assistance to Pakistan in health, education and capacity building in other areas of priority under the institutional framework of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

Pakistan and the UK were committed to closely cooperate towards the ongoing DFID projects, they said.