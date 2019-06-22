BHURBAN, Jun 22 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday reiterated Pakistan’s unshakable resolve to support lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, besides lending support to the reconstruction and development efforts in the war-torn country.

In his speech at the inaugural session of the Afghan peace conference title “Lahore Process” he maintained that Pakistan stood for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and remained fully committed to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

“We are determined to build our bilateral relationship on the principles of non-interference, mutual respect and common interest,” he added A number of prominent Afghan leadership including Afghan High Peace Council chairman Karim Khalili, Gulbuddin Hikmatyar, Ustad Atta Noor and others were attending the conference.

About decades’ long conflict in Afghanistan, the minister said it had brought great sufferings to the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan.