ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed the security situation in the region.
During the conversation, Qureshi said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Sri Lanka, which was an important neighbor and friend, said a Foreign Office statement.
Qureshi phones Sri Lankan counterpart to discuss regional situation
ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana and discussed the security situation in the region.