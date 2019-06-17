LONDON, Jun 17 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with the United Kingdom (UK) Home Secretary Rt. Hon. Sajid Javid at his office in the House of Commons in London on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral interest and reviewed the ongoing security cooperation under the institutional framework of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).

High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria accompanied the foreign minister, a statement of the High Commission issued here said.

According to the statement, Pakistan and the UK reaffirmed their continuing collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries at the operational level and counter-terrorism

measures in accordance with the National Action Plan.