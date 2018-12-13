Qureshi lauds Kashmir expats for raising IoK dispute on int’l fora

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday appreciated the efforts of the Kashmiri diaspora and stressed their role to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute on international forums.

He said this in a meeting with a four-member Kashmiri delegation and members of the Kashmir American Council, Washington which called on him here.

Highlighting report of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said the UN had also recognized the gravity of the situation of human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the deplorable human rights record of the Indian occupation forces in IoK.

The report calls for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violations in IoK, which has been a consistent demand of Pakistan.

The foreign minister maintained that Kashmiris, being the aggrieved party to the conflict, needed to put up sustained efforts to highlight the human rights violations in IoK perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan sought peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.