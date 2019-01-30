Qureshi, Gen. Namani discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and General Namani, Minister Royal Office, Oman Wednesday appreciated the historical ties between Pakistan and Oman and reaffirmed their commitment to furthering the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was received by General Namani, Minister Royal Office, on the margins of latter’s ongoing bilateral visit to Oman, Foreign Office in a press release said.

During their meeting, they also exchanged views on the regional situation.

The Foreign Minster conveyed greetings on part of the leadership of Pakistan in the meeting, marked by extraordinary traditional warmth.