Qureshi felicitates nation on new year

MULTAN, Jan 1 (APP)::Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday greeted the nation on new year and termed it a year of struggle for the progress of the country.In a message issued by Babul Quresh here, the Foreign Minister said that 2018 was the year of change, and in 2019, the PTI government would attract foreign investment to boost the national economy.

He said that 2019 would be a year of new hopes and bring about prosperity in the country.